In Kyiv, in the Pecherskyi district, there was a shooting at a hotel. One person is wounded.

This is reported by the Kyiv police.

It is reported that a conflict arose between two hotel guests, as a result of which one of the men struck the other, and then took out a traumatic weapon and fired a shot.

"The victim was wounded, the doctors on the spot provided him with medical assistance," the message reads.

The police noted that the conflict between the men arose suddenly. The suspect faces up to seven years in prison for the crime.

"He turned out to be a native of the Lviv Region, born in 1998," the law enforcement officers stated.

The police established the identity of the offender and detained him in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Experts removed material evidence from the scene.

Based on this fact, the investigative department of the Pecherskyi police department has initiated criminal proceedings under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism.