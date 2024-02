Share:













Law enforcement agencies detained the deputy head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Council on suspicion of bribing the director of a medical institution for assisting in the victory of pre-determined enterprises in the implementation of medical procurement.

This was announced by the press services of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO), National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On February 19, under the procedural guidance of the SACPO prosecutors, NABU detectives, together with the SSU, exposed the deputy chairman of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Council (who is also a member of the specified regional council), his assistant and a member of the specified council for providing an illegal benefit to one of the directors of a health care medical institution for assisting in the victory pre-specified business entities when making medical purchases, as well as for the execution of other financial transactions by the specified medical institution in the interests of financial institutions.

They were exposed "in the heat of the moment" immediately after they provided the next part of the funds.

Law enforcement officers do not specify the name of the deputy head of the regional council.

Previous legal qualification - Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Primary investigative actions are ongoing.

In accordance with Part 1 of Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is considered innocent of committing a crime and cannot be subjected to criminal punishment until his guilt is proven in a legal manner and established by a court verdict.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, an official from Zaporizhzhia, who is involved in corruption scandals, wants to become the head of the national Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP).