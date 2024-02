Ecuador changes its mind to supply military equipment to Ukraine after russia lifts ban on import of bananas f

Ecuadorian authorities will not transfer military equipment and other equipment to countries involved in armed conflicts. Earlier, the mass media reported that the country was considering the possibility of transferring Soviet-made equipment to Ukraine.

The corresponding statement was made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Population Mobility of Ecuador, Gabriela Sommerfeld, her words are quoted by El Universo.

"The President of the Republic of Ecuador has given clear instructions not to send military materials to countries where an international armed conflict is ongoing," Sommerfeld said.

According to the Minister, Ecuador is a member of the UN Security Council and intends to contribute to the resolution and settlement of conflicts, observing international law.

We will remind that after the news that Ecuador intends to transfer to the USA Soviet helicopters in exchange for American-made equipment, russia announced a decision to introduce a ban on the import of Ecuadorian bananas.

Russia suspended the import of bananas from Ecuador on February 17. In Moscow, this was argued by the alleged presence of a special type of fly in Ecuadorian fruits, which, according to russian scientists, poses a danger to humans.

Later it became known that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of russia sergey lavrov held a meeting with the leader of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa. Sommerfeld's statement was made against the background of this meeting.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 13, the Infodefense publication reported that Ecuador could transfer Soviet-made military equipment to the United States, including a certain number of Mi-8 helicopters.

In exchange, the Ecuadorian military was to receive US-made UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters. At the same time, the USA was supposed to supply Ukraine with equipment received from Ecuador.