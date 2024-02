In USA, journalist can face 5 years in prison for calls to kill Jews

A freelance reporter from Fort Wayne, Indiana, USA, faces up to five years in federal prison after threatening to "kill every Jew" in the city and "shoot every pro-Israel U.S. government official," ABC News reports.

Jeffrey Stevens, 41, is accused of posting threats on social media and in letters to government organizations and institutions, which, according to local law, carries a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.

According to the FBI, Stevens admitted that he wrote on the CIA website that he was going to shoot pro-Israeli U.S. government officials. He also admitted that he sends to the city's police department a Facebook message saying he planned to "kill every Jew" in Fort Wayne.

It is also noted that the journalist wrote in a letter to the CIA that he "will see to it that every member of the CIA who is pro-Israel is removed."

In his defense, Stevens said he was drunk when he posted the message.

Jeffrey Stevens was arrested last week and will remain in custody, according to a federal judge's February 16 order.

As previously reported, a senior planning coordinator for one of the BBC's media holding channels, Dawn Queva, was fired after it became known that she was spreading anti-Semitic appeals on her Facebook page, as well as spreading fringe conspiracy theories such as "Jews invented the Holocaust."