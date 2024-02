Share:













The State Border Guard Service is preparing for a possible invasion of the russian federation in the northern direction. The soldiers were provided with proper conditions of stay.

The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service Andrii Demchenko announced this on Facebook.

According to him, in preparation for winter, all the needs of military personnel were taken into account as much as possible.

"In the North, border guards continue to closely serve and defend the border of their native state. The necessary preparation for the onset of cold weather provides servicemen with proper conditions for staying in combat positions and readiness for sudden actions if necessary," the statement said.

He noted that on the ground there is all the necessary provision in the right quantity and of the appropriate quality.

Demchenko adds that autonomous support tools that help meet the needs of military personnel during the execution of tasks are in good condition.

"Warriors are also provided with the necessary related materials and resources. Transportation of spendable materials is carried out in a planned manner and in accordance with security standards. Logistics works," the speaker says.

He specified that in the northern sections of the border, units of the State Border Guard Service are ready for "any development of events."

"Various scenarios have been worked out to counter the possible actions of the enemy," Demchenko emphasized.