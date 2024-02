Cape that makes soldiers "invisible" to thermal imaging devices and night vision devices is being developed in

Share:













Copied



The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced the development of special capes that will enable military personnel to become "invisible" to night vision devices and thermal imaging devices.

The press service of the ministry reported this on Monday, February 19.

The developers expect the cape to absorb infrared radiation. If the development is successfully completed, this product will help the Ukrainian military remain invisible to enemy thermal imagers and night vision devices.

It is noted that currently the Central Department of Development and Material Support of the Ministry of Defense is testing five tissue samples.

"The specificity is that we need to create a material that will absorb infrared radiation and have low thermal conductivity. Our goal is to mask the military and equipment from the enemy as reliably as possible," the press service quotes the words of the deputy head of the department Vitalii Polovenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late December 2023, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed the first certified body armor for female military personnel.

Earlier, before this, the department approved a uniform sample of field uniforms for women.

We also reported that a new type of protective equipment for the military began to be produced in Ukraine.