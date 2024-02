British intelligence reveals how Kremlin used Kirkorov in its propaganda

The aggressor country of the russian federation continues to put pressure on public and cultural figures in order to demonstrate open support for the war against Ukraine.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense.

As noted in the review, after the scandal with the "almost naked" party, russian singer Philipp Kirkorov was forced to go and perform in front of wounded russian soldiers in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Before that, he was included in the "black list" of the Kremlin, which actually prohibits artists from performing in russia.

This list includes public opponents of the war, as well as those who have angered the Kremlin for other reasons - for example, Kirkorov.

Intelligence emphasized that the consequences of the scandal with the "almost naked" party demonstrated the increasing presence of war in public life.

"The Kremlin almost certainly deliberately amplified and exploited this scandal, seeking to portray a contrast between russians who 'patriotically' support the war effort and the hedonistic 'pro-Western' elite of the capital," the review said.

The intelligence reminded that another participant of the party was imprisoned, fined under the so-called law on "LGBT propaganda" and served with a summons to the military commissariat.

We will remind, according to russian media, the Kremlin included Kirkorov and Bilan on the list of artists banned in the russian federation.