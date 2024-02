Share:













Ukrainians began to trust the national telethon United News less. Since the spring of 2022, the number of those who trust has halved, and the number of those who do not trust has quadrupled.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

According to the latest KIIS survey, which was conducted from February 5 to 10 this year, the number of Ukrainians who trust the telethon has significantly decreased, as compared to the data of similar surveys two years ago.

So, now only 36% said that they trust the telethon. In May 2022, there were 69% of them.

At the same time, the share of respondents who expressed distrust of the telethon amounted to 47% against 12% in May 2022.

This survey was conducted from February 5 to 10, 2024, using computer-aided telephone interviews (CATI). 1,202 respondents aged 18 and older who live throughout Ukraine (within the boundaries controlled by the Ukrainian authorities until February 24, 2022) were interviewed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2023, the head of the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on Freedom of Speech, Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, questioned the effectiveness of the telethon and stated the need to reevaluate it.

We will remind, according to the results of 2023, it was found that every second Ukrainian regularly watches the telethon, and 80% of the country's residents know about its existence.