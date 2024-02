Special forces from Kremlin come to occupied territories to "draw" election result for putin - Defense Intelli

Share:













Copied



Special forces from the Kremlin arrived in the temporarily occupied territories for "putin's elections". They will oversee falsifications and monitor the work of the so-called "election commissions".

This is reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to the Defense Intelligence, by March 10, 2024, the units will have:

report on the readiness to "vote" of employees of enterprises in the occupied territories;

provide a forecast of "support" for putin.

Also, the Kremlin approved a new "procedure" for "voting" on the Ukrainian temporary occupied territories. It is now possible to take part in mock elections with both a russian and a Ukrainian passport, an ID card or another identity document. As we can see, the russians are in complete despair.

"Such a decision proves the failure of forced passportization in the occupied territories of Ukraine, and is also another tool of the russian special services to identify unscrupulous Ukrainians for the purpose of repression," the intelligence agency emphasizes.

The occupation administrations and propagandists are actively spreading fakes about putin's supposed "85% support" and promoting the so-called "mobile voter" system. In particular, it allows to "vote" online and "without registration" in the captured territories of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions.

Earlier, the Defense Intelligence reported that the russian federation intensified repression against Ukrainians under occupation because of putin's "elections".