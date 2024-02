Share:













Copied



Railway connection with Poland is carried out as usual, passenger and freight trains are currently running without complications.

This is stated in the message of Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukrzaliznytsia closely monitors the situation on the border with Poland and cooperates with border guards, the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland, the Ministry of Community, Territories and Infrastructure Development, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Ukrzaliznytsia emphasizes the inadmissibility of blocking rail traffic. We consider such actions of protesters to be outrageous, given the history of partnership and economic relations between our countries. In addition, such actions have a negative impact on ensuring Ukraine's defense capability and the security of the EU borders from the russian aggressor," the message reads.

The report reminds that on February 18, Polish protesters blocked the movement of passenger train No. 119 Kyiv - Chelm.

At the same time, after the intervention of the Polish police and railway workers, the train was unblocked and continued to move.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Vice Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Community, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov held urgent talks with the head of the National Security Bureau of Poland, Jacek Siewiera, regarding the inadmissibility of the border blockade, in particular, the movement of passenger transport.