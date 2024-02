Share:













On February 18, russian hackers attacked a number of Ukrainian media and posted fake information on their resources.

This follows from a statement by the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine posted on the Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Russia continues the information war against our country. Today (February 18), russian hackers carried out another attack on a number of Ukrainian media and posted fake information on their resources. The Government Computer Emergency Response Team CERT-UA, which operates under the State Service, has already contacted representatives of Ukrainian Pravda, Liga.net, Apostrophe, and Telegraf. Our specialists are already investigating the specified incident," the message reads.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 18, several Ukrainian mass media immediately reported on the hacking and publication of fakes about the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Avdiyivka.