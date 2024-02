Share:













The IMF mission and representatives of the Ukrainian authorities began online negotiations in Warsaw on the third revision of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine reported on Telegram.

"On February 17, the IMF mission led by Gavin Gray and representatives of the Ukrainian authorities began negotiations in the context of the third revision of the EFF program... The purpose of the mission is to discuss the state of Ukraine's fulfillment of the terms of the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies," the release says.

It is specified that representatives of the Ministry of Finance, the National Bank, as well as other authorities responsible for politics in the fields of economics, energy, fighting and preventing corruption, the rule of law take part in the meetings.

The four-year EFF program was approved on March 31, 2023. The first tranche of USD 2.7 billion was allocated in early April, the second and third in the amount of SDR664 million (about USD 881-890 million at the then exchange rate) - in early July and mid-December.

The planned schedule of the program provides for the allocation of another tranche to Ukraine at the end of February 2024 following the results of the third revision, when they evaluate the fulfillment of obligations for the period at the end of December 2023.

For 2024, three more tranches are provided: SDR 1.670 billion (USD 2.226 billion) in mid-June, then SDR 835 million (USD 1.113 million) in early September and December.

Two tranches are planned for 2025: at SDR 684 million (USD 912 million) in early March and late August, after which another three last tranches of SDR 966 million (USD 1.288 billion) are planned.