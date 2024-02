EU expresses hope that from 2025 they will be able to produce up to 2 million artillery shells for Ukraine

European Commissioner for Budget and Administration Johannes Hahn believes that from 2025 the European Union will be able to produce up to two million artillery shells for Ukraine every year.

He said this in an interview with the Upper Bavarian newspaper Augsburger Allgemeine.

According to Hahn, by March 2024 - when the EU promised to transfer a million shells to Ukraine - "we will already be able to supply 500,200 artillery shells."

"By the end of the year, we will have such a large production capacity that we will be able to produce two million artillery shells from next year," he added.

The European Commissioner admitted that the EU could not fulfill the promise of supplying a million shells to Ukraine due to production problems.

"Ammunition has always been produced only according to demand. That is why we have reduced a lot of production capacity in the past, and now we have to build it up again," Johannes Hahn explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine is working on various options for obtaining the necessary ammunition.