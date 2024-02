Share:













Copied



On February 16, Ukrainian soldiers inflicted significant losses on russian troops. Another 1,050 invaders were destroyed. Also, 84 units of enemy equipment and weapons, in particular, almost three dozen artillery systems, were eliminated.

Updated data on the losses of russian troops in the war against Ukraine were published by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the day, the Ukrainian soldiers destroyed another 1,050 russian invaders, so as of the morning of February 17, the irrevocable losses of the russian federation in manpower reached 401,350 people.

They lost invaders and equipment and weapons.

Thus, the Defense Forces destroyed 11 enemy tanks (a total of 6,476), 16 armored fighting vehicles (12,145) and 28 artillery systems (9,669).

The russians lost no MLRS and air defense systems during the day, in total, during the full-scale invasion of the russian federation, 984 and 671 of those were destroyed, respectively.

The number of destroyed russian aircraft (332) and helicopters (325) also remained unchanged.

But the number of operational-tactical level UAVs of the invaders decreased by five (7,413), and one cruise missile (1,896) was also destroyed.

The past day did not bring changes in the number of enemy ships/boats destroyed (25 units of those have still been eliminated), and the number of submarines destroyed remained unchanged as well (so far, one enemy submarine has been destroyed).

Meanwhile, the invaders lost motor vehicles: 18 units (12,734) were destroyed. Also, the occupiers lost five units of special equipment (the total loss is 1,533 units).