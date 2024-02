AFU repel 43 attacks on Avdiivka axis and 17 on Lyman axis - General Staff

Last day, February 16, 90 combat clashes took place at the front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 43 attacks on the Avdiivka axis and 17 on the Lyman axis.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the past day, the enemy launched 8 missile and 55 air strikes, carried out 137 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

As a result of russian terrorist attacks, there are wounded and killed among the civilian population.

Multi-storey and private houses, medical institutions, as well as critical infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged.

During the day, 90 combat clashes with the russian invaders took place at the front.

On the Kupiansk axis, the Ukrainian defenders repelled 3 enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv Region.

On the Lyman axis, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 17 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Terny, Yampolivka, Torske, Donetsk Region and Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region.

On the Bakhmut axis, the Defense Forces repelled 13 attacks by the invaders near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka.

On the Avdiivka axis, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 38 enemy attacks in the area of ​ ​ Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, west of Berdychiv and another 5 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske.

On the Mariinka axis, the Defense Forces continue to deter the enemy near Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka.

Here, the invaders, with the support of aviation, tried 12 times to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops.

On the Novopavlivka axis, no enemy offensive (assault) actions were noted.

On the Zaporizhzhia axis, the enemy 3 times unsuccessfully tried to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops near Mala Tokmachka.

On the Kherson axis, the Defense Forces continue to hold positions and repel the assaults of the occupation forces.

Despite the significant losses, the enemy does not abandon attempts to knock out Ukrainian units from their positions.

So, during the past day, the enemy carried out 4 unsuccessful assaults.

Missile forces units attacked 3 areas of personnel concentration, 2 areas of artillery firing positions, 1 ammunition depot, 2 radar stations, 2 units of enemy air defense equipment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 15, there were 95 combat clashes at the front, and the Mariinka and Avdiivka axes were the toughest.