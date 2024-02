Share:













Copied



On August 14, the law on the legalization of medical cannabis comes into effect.

This is stated in the text of the law.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the corresponding law on February 13, and its text was published on the same day.

The law entered into force the day after its publication, six months later it is put into effect.

According to the document, circulation of varieties of plants of the hemp genus (Cannabis) for medical purposes, products of their processing and medicines produced (made) from them is allowed in scientific and scientific and technical activities, as well as in medical practice.

It is assumed that it will be possible to sell medicines containing narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in pharmacies of all forms of ownership with a license, and the purchase of such drugs will be possible only with an electronic prescription of a doctor.

According to the document, activities on the development of new narcotics or psychotropic substances are carried out by scientific institutions of state, communal and private forms of ownership, provided that they have a license from the government for this type of activity.

New narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances will be used in medical practice subject to their state registration and clinical trials conducted in accordance with the legislation on medicinal products.

It is provided that the procedure for accounting and control of the use of cannabis, narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and precursors in scientific and scientific and technical activities is determined by the central body of executive power, which ensures the formation of state policy in the sphere of circulation of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, their analogues and precursors, countermeasures their illegal circulation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 21, 2023, the Verkhovna Rada legalized medical cannabis.