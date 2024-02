4 planes break down in russia in a day. 3 planes have accidents in the air

Share:













Copied



Two Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft immediately returned to the departure airport due to technical problems. Another Boeing damaged its tail during takeoff.

It was reported by the Agentstvo.News Telegram publication.

A russian SSJ-100 flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg on Thursday morning returned to the capital's airport due to engine problems. Another SSJ-100 of the Azimut airline flying from Nizhnevartovsk to Mineralnye Vody returned to the departure airport due to the fact that it could not remove the landing gear.

The Agentstvo.News publication notes that the Azimut liner regularly has ‘air adventures’. According to Russianplanes, the plane has been in operation since the end of 2018, and since November 2019 the design bureau has transferred it to the carrier. On the second flight as part of the airline, the liner urgently landed due to a technical malfunction, the Aviaincident Telegram channel reported, which aggregates all events in aviation.

During four years of active operation, the aircraft experienced technical problems at least eight times. Three times (including Thursday's case), the liner returned to the departure airport, four times flights on it were canceled due to problems detected at the airport, and once the crew stopped take-off right on the runway.

The Rossiya aircraft, which entered service in 2017, broke down less often. According to reports by Aviaincident, he only had problems three times.

At the same time, problems with the Sukhoi Superjet 100 arose long before the war. Airlines complained of difficulties with aircraft, and Red Wings Airlines and Belgian Brussels Airlines abandoned these liners altogether due to high cost of service and frequent failures. After the Superjet crash at Sheremetevo airport in 2019, during which 41 person died, about 130,000 russians signed a petition demanding that flights be banned on these aircraft.

The third incident happened with the Boeing 737-800 of the Pobeda airline: it hit the runway with its tail during takeoff.

The incident occurred on the morning of February 15 with a plane flying from Moscow to Stavropol. The so-called Tail Strike happened during takeoff from Sheremetevo.

The pilots of Pobeda did not even feel the moment of impact - they continued to fly along the route, not suspecting anything.

The plane did not fly to its destination, due to fog it went to a spare airfield to Mineralnye Vody. Already there, on a post-flight examination, traces of runway touching were found. The board was removed from flights, an assessment of its technical condition is being carried out.

The foreign fleet of russian airlines, meanwhile, is in decline, and the lack of spare parts is forcing cannibalization. By 2026, russia could lose half of the 736 liners it has now, Oliver Wyman experts predict.

Even the SSJ-100 where the French Safran engines are installed will have to be massively decommissioned. According to the forecasts of Irkut and the United Engine Corporation, out of 150 planes, only 28 will remain on the go by 2030.