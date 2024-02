EU not interested in extending contract on transit of russian gas via Ukraine

Share:













Copied



The European Union is not interested in extending the contract for the transit of russian gas through Ukraine, which expires at the end of 2024.

This follows from a statement by the press service of the Ministry of Energy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Halushchenko, held a bilateral meeting with the European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the International Energy Agency.

According to the report, cooperation in gas transit issues was discussed at the meeting, in particular.

Simson emphasized that European countries are working on filling their gas storages and diversifying supplies.

"Returning to normal relations with russia is not possible. The EU is not interested in extending the gas transit contract with the russians. We have been preparing for the expiration of this contract for two years, since the manipulation of the gas market began, and we have alternative options to ensure security of supply. Currently, our main focus is to provide maximum support to Ukraine and to give up russian gas as soon as possible," she assured.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian gas infrastructure is ready to work without the transit of russian gas.

In August 2023, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that after the gas transit contract with russia is completed, Ukraine will not negotiate its extension.

In December 2019, the companies Naftogaz of Ukraine, GTS Operator of Ukraine, and russia's Gazprom signed an agreement on the transit of russian gas to Europe through the territory of Ukraine from 2020.

Ukraine and russia have agreed that, according to the new gas transit contract for five years, which can be extended after 2024, the volume of transit in 2020 will be 65 billion cubic meters of gas, and in 2021-2024 - 40 billion cubic meters each.