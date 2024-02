Ukrnafta pays one billion to a firm associated with Medvedchuk's manager Yevhen Svirskyi – Yakhno

In September-December 2023, Ukrnafta purchased methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE) for over UAH 1 billion. The money was received by the Swiss firm AGTG SA, which is associated with the entourage of Viktor Medvedchuk, accused of high treason.

This was reported by blogger Aliyona Yakhno.

In particular, AGTG is associated with Yevhenii Svirskyi.

"Evil tongues lie that Yevhenii Svirskyi and his partner Borys Hanzha managed the Glusco gas station network for Medvedchuk's entourage since 2019," Yakhno wrote.

In addition, Svirskyi is a co-owner of Welsby Trade Plus LLC. His partner in this business is Iryna Koretska, the wife of Serhii Koretskyi, the head of Ukrnafta. The purchase of MTBE by Ukrnafta is not available on the Prozorro website.

"Such a tangled mess. And here, it seems, not only a banal scheme but also a threat to national security. The SSU must also be connected," the post says.