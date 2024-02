AFU eliminate 711 more occupiers and 52 pieces of their equipment on Tavriiskyi Axis

Share:













Copied



On the Tavriiskyi Axis, on February 15, russian invaders carried out 58 airstrikes and three missile strikes, conducted 70 combat clashes, and fired 1,031 artillery shells.

This follows from a statement by the commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group / Brigadier General, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, posted on his Telegram channel.

The total losses of the enemy in manpower amounted to 711 people.

The total losses of the enemy in weapons and military equipment of the past day amounted to 52 units, not including UAVs. In particular, nine tanks, 24 anti-aircraft guns, ten artillery systems, one anti-aircraft station, and six cars. Also, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed two units of the enemy's special equipment.

259 UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi spoke about the situation in Avdiyivka. According to him, difficult battles are going on, and military maneuvers are underway.

Earlier, the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade spoke about the situation in Avdiyivka, stressing that there are ongoing battles in the city, many times more severe than they were in Bakhmut.

Also, the 3rd SAB told who is opposing the AFU in the Avdiyivka area.