Border blockade might cause shortage of UAH 7.7 billion to state budget – MP Hetmantsev

Danylo Hetmantsev, a member of the Verkhovna Rada and representative of the Servant of the People faction / head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax, and customs policy, says that the country's budget might lose UAH 7.7 billion in revenue if the border with Poland is not unblocked by the end of February.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"If the border is not unblocked by the end of the month, the country's budget will lose UAH 7.7 billion in revenue. Accordingly, the customs office will fall short of the plan by this amount. This is very serious for us. Especially in February," he wrote.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 9, Polish farmers renewed the blockade of the border with Ukraine.