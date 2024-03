The snow scenery at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall at sunrise in Beijing, capital of China. Photo by Xinhua/Chen Yehua.

The Juyongguan section of the Great Wall in Beijing launched a helicopter tour service, allowing tourists to have a bird's-eye view of the World Heritage Site.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

A helicopter carrying four tourists took off from one of the resort's parking lots at 10 a.m., marking the inauguration of the service, according to the government of Changping District, where the Juyongguan Great Wall is located.

Tourists can choose from three routes for the service, which is operated from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day. In addition to Juyongguan, they can also enjoy the views of Guangou Valley nearby, as well as the Ming Tombs for the other two routes.

The routes take three, five, and 15 minutes, which charge each person 298 yuan (about 42 U.S. dollars), 398 yuan, and 888 yuan, respectively, for the flights.

The Great Wall, with a total length of more than 20,000 km, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and consists of many interconnected walls. Beijing has a total of 520 km of Great Wall sections within its territory, and the Juyongguan section is about 60 km from the downtown of the city.