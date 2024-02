Share:













Assistant to the president of the russian federation, Vladimir Medinsky, said that it is worth stealing content from the online encyclopedia Wikipedia, and not trying to bypass it by the number of materials, of which there are 70 million only in russian, russian mass media reported.

"It seems to me that now is the time not to create new content from scratch - it is difficult to catch up. Aggregate and use other people's content, copy and paste all this Wikipedia, and that's all. Let's see how it can be done better. Use "Istoria.rf" - there are dozens thousands of historical articles, you just have to give them all. "Ruwiki" - there are two million very decent articles, they just copied and pasted it," putin's assistant explained his opinion.

Medinsky noted that he does not consider 99% of articles in Wikipedia to be harmful: he calls them neutral and "even quite interesting." Earlier, the head of the Council under the president of the russian federation for the development of civil society and human rights, Valery Fadeev, called for the creation of a domestic analogue of Wikipedia as soon as possible in order to close it. Fadeev called Wikipedia "a strategic weapon of the enemy".

Due to the refusal to remove the content prohibited in the russian federation, the Wikipedia site is marked in russian search engines as a "violator of the law". In addition, the Wikimedia Foundation, which represents the encyclopedia in russia, has been fined several times for refusing to remove content that the state authorities of the russian federation do not like.

As previously reported, russia fined Wikipedia RUB 2 million for refusing to remove articles about the russian invasion of Ukraine.