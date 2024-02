Australia allocates USD 32 million to support Ukraine in war. Where will the funds go?

Australia allocates financial aid to support Ukraine in the amount of AUD 50 million (over USD 32 million).

This was announced by the Australian government.

On the eve of the second anniversary of the russian invasion, the Australian government will provide a grant of AUD 50 million. The funds will be used for the purchase of priority military equipment.

The International Fund for Ukraine is administered by the British Ministry of Defence. Partners' contributions are used for the purchase of military equipment.

In Australia, they emphasized that they will continue to train the Ukrainian military within the framework of the program that takes place in Britain. The Australian government also provided the E-7A Wedgetail aircraft to Germany to protect important logistics routes.

The government added that since the beginning of the full-scale war, it has provided up to USD 960 million in aid, of which USD 780 million went to help the Ukrainian army.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Australia and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for their contribution to the defense of Ukraine.

"Our countries may be geographically distant, but the common values of democracy, human rights and the rule of law unite us. We will never forget Australia and its support," the head of state wrote on Twitter (X).

