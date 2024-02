Share:













Special forces of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine group Husy-9 attacked the russian radio station Kasta-2E2. The station was burned down on February 13 near the russian-Ukrainian border.

It was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Telegram.

"As a result of the fire damage, the Russian Kasta-2E2 was disabled, and the radar service personnel suffered losses," the report said.

According to intelligence, before the strike of Ukrainian scouts, the enemy's radar complex monitored the air over the Kharkiv, Sumy Regions of Ukraine, as well as over the Belgorod and, probably, Kursk and Voronezh Regions of the russian federation.

Kasta-2E2 is a mobile three-coordinate radar station of the decimeter range of circular vision, designed for:

control of airspace;

determination of coordinates;

recognition of aerial targets.

The station is able to detect objects at extremely low altitudes, determine their trace characteristics and transmit coordinates and parameters of target movement to the air defense control system. The detection range is up to 150 km.