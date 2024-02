Share:













Overnight into Thursday, February 15, the russian army once again attacked Ukraine. Air Defense destroyed 13 missiles out of 26 that were launched by the russians.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Telegram.

"On the night of February 15, 2024, the russian invaders attacked Ukraine with Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 air-based cruise missiles, Kalibr sea-based missiles, Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, anti-aircraft guided missiles S- 300, guided by Kh-59 air missiles," the message says.

At the same time, it is noted that a total of 26 missiles of various types were launched, namely:

12 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles from T-95ms strategic aircraft (Engels, RF);

6 Iskander-M / KN-23 ballistic missiles (Voronezh Region, RF);

2 Kalibr cruise missiles (Novorossiysk, RF);

4 Kh-59 guided air missiles (temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Region, Kursk Oblast, RF);

2 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles (Belgorod Oblast, RF).

Thus, the Forces and means of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 13 missiles of various types. In particular:

8 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles;

1 Iskander-M /KN-23 ballistic missile;

2 Kalibr cruise missiles;

2 Kh-59 guided air missiles.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, russia tried to attack Kyiv with various types of missiles on Thursday morning, February 15. All of them were destroyed by anti-aircraft defense forces.

During the massive shelling by the russian invaders of the territory of Ukraine on Thursday, February 15, the Kyiv region was attacked by missiles. Although Air Defense was operating in the region, it was not without damage.

Also, on the night of Thursday, February 15, a warehouse was hit during a russian air attack in the Myrhorod District of the Poltava Region.

In addition, the russian occupation forces attacked the city of Lviv. Infrastructure objects were hit, cars were damaged, and windows were broken in 16 houses. It is known about three victims.

Meanwhile, civilian objects were damaged in Khmelnytskyi due to the attack by the russian federation.