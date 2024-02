Share:













The adversary is trying to keep the level of tension consistently high on the eve of the second anniversary of the russian invasion. There is also activity of cargo aircraft from Iran, which precedes more massive russian attacks on Ukraine.

Nataliya Humeniuk, the spokesperson for the South Operational Command, told about this on the air of the telethon.

Currently, the enemy does not stop drone attacks in the south of the country, carrying them out almost every day.

"We also observed the activity of cargo aviation, which once again made flights on the Tehran-Moscow route, which may indicate the transportation of specific military cargo both in the form of ready-made drone products and in the form of spare parts that will be used to manufacture them on the territory of russia," Nataliya Humeniuk said.

As the spokesperson noted, the very fact of such activity precedes more massive russian attacks.

Humeniuk emphasized that the russians continue to accumulate certain resources. They need at least ten days to prepare for a massive attack. Approximately, this is the interval they can withstand. However, the duration of this interval is also affected by Ukrainian activity, in particular, strikes on enemy airfields and places where personnel and equipment are deployed.

In mid-January, a new cargo plane arrived from Iran to the aggressor country of russia. It could bring Shaheds or components to them.

The Air Force currently has no information on Iranian missiles. At the same time, the use of Iranian missiles did not come as a surprise to Ukraine.