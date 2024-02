Share:













Copied



During the massive shelling by the russian invaders of the territory of Ukraine on Thursday, February 15, the Kyiv Region was attacked by rockets. Despite the fact that the Air Defense was operating in the region, it was not without damage.

This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

"In the morning, the russians attacked the region with missiles. The air alert lasted for more than two hours. Air defense forces were working in the Kyiv Region," the Kyiv Regional Military Administration said in a statement.

According to the administration, no hits to residential and critical infrastructure objects were recorded.

"According to preliminary information, there are no victims or victims," the department stated.

Despite the absence of "arrivals" and victims, as of 8 a.m., fragments of enemy rockets were recorded in two settlements of one of the districts of the region.

"There is already information about the damage to seven private houses, several farm buildings, and a car. Windows were broken in the houses, facades, and roofs were damaged," the Regional Military Administration added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, russia tried to attack Kyiv with various types of missiles on Thursday morning, February 15. All targets were destroyed by air defense forces.