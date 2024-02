Share:













The Netherlands has joined a military coalition that will provide Ukraine with advanced drone technology and strengthen its offensive capabilities in the war against aggressor country of russia.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Kajsa Ollongren, Reuters writes.

The Netherlands' pledge is in addition to the announced F-16 fighter jets, as well as artillery, ammunition and air defense systems, which the country is already providing to the Ukrainian side.

According to the Minister, for the Netherlands it may be additional costs in addition to the promised EUR 2 billion for Ukraine.

"We know, of course, that drones are very important in this war. That's why we're joining the drone development coalition that Ukraine has created with Latvia and other countries to make sure that we do exactly that - increase production, use the latest technology and provide exactly what Ukraine needs," Ollongren said.

She added that the newly created coalition "will be able to respond to Ukraine's new requests, as they see how the struggle at the front is developing."

It will be recalled that earlier Fedorov said that in 2024, Ukraine will produce thousands of long-range drones capable of striking deep into the aggressor country of the russian federation.