Russia's losses in the war in Ukraine as of the morning of Wednesday, February 14, are estimated at 1,060 invaders, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion reached 398,140 soldiers. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 39 drones, 39 armored combat vehicles and 66 artillery systems.

This was announced on Facebook by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to February 14, 2024 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 398,140 (+1,060) persons were eliminated;

tanks - 6,433 (+9) units;

armored combat vehicles - 12,043 (+39) units;

artillery systems - 9,566 (+66) units;

MLRS - 984 (+3) units;

air defense systems - 671 (+4) units;

aircraft - 332 units;

helicopters - 325 units;

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 7,371 (+39) units;

cruise missiles - 1,882 units;

ships/boats - 24 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 12,662 (+39) units;

special equipment - 1,523 (+5) units.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian big landing ship Tsezar Kunikov in the Black Sea was hit by the Defense Intelligence. It drowned.