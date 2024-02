Import of goods exceeds export by USD 27.4 billion in 2023

In 2023, the import of goods exceeded the export by USD 27,376.2 million.

This was announced by the State Statistics Service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During 2023, the negative balance of trade in goods worsened by USD 16,216.1 million compared to 2022 (in 2022, the negative balance was USD 11,160.1 million).

Exports of goods in 2023 amounted to USD 36,186.2 million, while it decreased by 18.0% compared to 2022.

Import of goods in 2023 amounted to USD 63,562.4 million, having increased by 14.9%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January-November 2023, the import of goods exceeded the export by USD 24,351 million.

In 2022, the import of goods exceeded the export by USD 11,124.7 million.

During 2022, the negative balance of trade in goods worsened by USD 6,353.9 million compared to 2021 (for 2021, the negative balance was USD 4,770.8 million).