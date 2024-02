Share:













Copied



The Deputy Marshal of the Polish Sejm stated that Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi's statement regarding Ukrainian grain scattered by Polish protesters was 'Bandera Language,' Polsat News reports.

Piotr Zgorzelski is the Deputy Marshal of the Polish Sejm and a representative of the Polish People's Party (PPP). He stated that the Polish farmers acted out of desperation and justified them.

"I suggest Lviv Mayor Sadovyi drink a glass of water before saying anything because one often gets the impression that Mayor Sadovyi speaks the Bandera Language, which should not be the one used in Ukraine. It is no secret that this myth about national consciousness is still relevant among many Ukrainians," he added.

This statement was made in response to Andrii Sadovyi's Facebook post, which called the people who spilled Ukrainian grain "pro-Russian provocateurs."

"Ukrainians are literally watering the fields that produce this grain with blood. Harvesting wheat in a field that has seen war is like working as a sapper. Such actions are baseness and shame," said Sadovyi.

Zgorzelski urged "not to offend Polish farmers" and said that Ukraine "did not have, does not have and will not have" another friend like Poland.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 9, Polish farmers renewed the blockade of the border with Ukraine.

On February 11, Polish protesters dumped grain from Ukrainian trucks on the road to the border crossing in Dorohusk.

On February 12, the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland asked the Polish police to open a case after the incident with Polish farmers spilling part of the grain from Ukrainian trucks.

Poland's Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Czesław Siekierski, apologized for the actions of farmers who dumped grain from Ukrainian trucks on the road but expressed the "desperation" of Polish farmers.