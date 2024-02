Defense Intelligence publishes lists of mercenaries from Syria recruited by russians for war against Ukraine

Share:













Copied



The main intelligence department of the Ministry of Defense published lists of Syrian mercenaries recruited by the aggressor country russia for the war against Ukraine.

The Defense Intelligence has listed the names of 141 Syrian citizens.

The Defense Intelligence added that the russians are recruiting Syrians to participate in hostilities against Ukraine through travel companies, and the training takes place at a military base near the city of Aleppo and Kuweires airfield.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, according to Defense Intelligence, russian UAV operators are also being trained in Syria for the war against Ukraine.