According to the latest data, the amount of funds placed by individuals in bank accounts in hryvnias and foreign currency decreased by 2.5% or UAH 27.4 billion to UAH 1,050.898 billion in January.

This is evidenced by the data provided by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In 2023, the volume of public deposits with banks increased by 16.5% from UAH 926,488 billion.

Household hryvnia deposits with banks decreased by 2.6% to UAH 692,233 billion in January.

At the same time, the volume of foreign currency deposits of the population in hryvnia decreased by 2.4% to UAH 358.665 billion in the reporting month.

Deposits of legal entities (hryvnia and foreign currency) in January decreased by 1.7% to UAH 1,259.495 billion.

The average interest rate on hryvnia deposits (monthly average) in the reporting month for legal entities decreased by 0.3 percentage points up to 9.9%, for individuals - remained at 11.7%.

The interest rate on currency deposits for legal entities was 0.7%, for the population – 1%.

Verkhovna Rada member of the Servant Of The People faction/chairperson of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax, and customs policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, believes that the reduction of bank deposits in hryvnias in the first month of the year is a seasonal phenomenon associated with peak settlements in December.

In particular, this trend was observed in nine out of the last ten years.

Although, of course, each year has its specifics, as it was, for example, at the beginning of 2015 or 2022.

However, he admits that a certain negative effect could be related to the provisions of Bill 10449 On Military Service, Mobilization, And Recruitment Registration.

According to him, the provisions of the draft law, which provide for the blocking of bank accounts, will not be supported.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2022, public deposits with banks increased by 29.3% from UAH 719,418 billion.

In 2021, population deposits with banks increased by 6.8% from UAH 674,718 billion to UAH 720,932 billion.

In 2020, public deposits with banks increased by 24.5% from UAH 542,302 billion.