Russian propagandists have launched a disinformation campaign about the alleged losses of the Ukrainian Defense Forces near Selydove, Donetsk Region.

Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG), announced this on his Telegram channel.

According to Tarnavskyi, thus the russians turn their attention away from their daily losses on the Tavria axis. They amounted to 645 people in just a day on February 12, and 2,947 people in the previous week (from February 5 to February 11).

"Regarding the shelling of the Pokrovskyi District of the Donetsk Region by Muscovites, at about 10:40 a.m. on February 13, 2024, Russian troops hit the village of Tsukuryne, Pokrovskyi District, from the Uragan MLRS. Employees of the State Emergency Service examined the area and found that as a result of shelling, 2 apartment two-story residential buildings were damaged on Svitla Street and a car. There are no casualties and no fatalities," Tarnavskyi emphasized.

He called to trust only official sources of information.

Also, according to him, on the Tavria axis, the total losses of russian occupiers over the past day amounted to 645 people. This is the highest since the beginning of the year.