Estonian intelligence warns about risk of military confrontation between russia and West in the near future

Russia has chosen the path of long-term confrontation with Western countries, which risks turning into a full-scale armed conflict within the next decade.

This was stated by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Estonia Kaupo Rosin, his words are quoted by Reuters.

According to him, this assessment is based on russia's plans to double the number of troops stationed along the border with Finland, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.

"Russia has chosen a path of long-term confrontation ... and the Kremlin is likely anticipating a possible conflict with NATO over the next decade or so," Rosin said.

At the same time, he emphasized that now and in the short term, a military attack by russia is extremely unlikely, since Moscow is forced to keep its forces in Ukraine.

The head of Estonian intelligence believes that the future military conflict can only be prevented by increasing forces and resources in the armed forces of Western countries.

The agency recalled that after the russian occupation of Crimea in 2014, the Baltic states increased their military spending to more than 2% of the value of their economy.

In addition, the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) increased their military presence in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

It will be recalled that at the beginning of the month, Polish President Andrzej Duda recognized the risk of a military attack by russia. Despite the technological and technical superiority, Warsaw and other NATO countries need to further build up the army.

And a few days before that, the former president of russia dmitry medvedev again threatened the West with atomic bombing in the event of a direct military conflict.