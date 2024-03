Game players demonstrate a virtual reality game to the audience during the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China. Photo by Xinhua/Lu Zhe.

China's services outsourcing industry saw steady expansion last year, according to data from the Ministry of Commerce.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Chinese firms inked services outsourcing contracts worth a total of nearly 2.87 trillion yuan (about 404 billion U.S. dollars) in 2023, up 17.6 percent year on year, according to the data.

The executed contract value stood at approximately 1.96 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 18.6 percent.

Of the total, the value of offshore services outsourcing contracts rose 12.9 percent year on year, reaching nearly 1.49 trillion yuan.

Outsourcing refers to the hiring of a third party to produce goods or carry out services typically undertaken by in-house employees.