In January, steel production increased by 91.6% or 260,000 tons to 544,000 tons year over year.

This is stated in the information published on the website of the Ukrmetallurgprom association of metallurgical enterprises, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In January, the production of pig iron increased by 41.5%, or 171,000 tons, to 555,000 tons year over year, and the production of rolled products increased by 75.9%, or 196,000 tons, to 453,000 tons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2023, steel production decreased by 0.6% or 35,000 tons to 6,228,000 tons year over year.

At that, in 2023, the production of pig iron decreased by 6.1%, or 388,000 tons, to 6.003 million tons year over year, and the production of rolled products increased by 0.4%, or 22,000 tons, to 5.372 million tons.

In 2022, steel production decreased 3.4 times, or by 15,103,000 tons, year over year to 6,263,000 tons.