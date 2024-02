Share:













Copied



The russians may have up to 60 Kalibr missiles in the waters of the Black Sea and in bays where ships are based.

This was reported by the spokeswoman of the press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine Nataliya Humeniuk on the air of the telethon on Tuesday.

"The situation in the sea remains quite stable, the enemy continues maneuvering ship formations in the Black Sea in the number from 5 to 7 units. Their number changes back and forth, as enter and withdrawal of missile carriers also takes place during the day, in fact," Humeniuk said.

She noted that three missile carriers - two frigates and a small missile ship - were observed on combat duty yesterday, and now only a small missile ship remains - these are 8 Kalibr-type missiles ready for use.

In general, the missile carriers, which are found even at the base points, have equipped Kalibrs, and they can be used from the bay itself, and the total number of missiles that are in the Black Sea today, taking into account the presence of missiles at the base, is may be up to 60.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of the morning of February 12, there were 5 enemy ships in the Black Sea, including 2 carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 16 missiles.