A man performs livestreaming during an automobile exposition at the Changsha International Convention and Exhibition Center in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. Photo by Xinhua/Chen Sihan.

Chinese-brand passenger vehicle sales jumped 68.6 percent year on year in January 2024, industry data showed.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Nearly 1.28 million domestic-brand passenger vehicles were sold last month, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

The market share of such vehicles rose to 60.4 percent, up 8.8 percentage points from the same period last year.

Data released by the association also revealed that China's passenger car sales stood at 2.12 million units in January, soaring 44 percent year on year.