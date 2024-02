Share:













Due to the shelling of the occupiers, one of the DTEK thermal power plants stopped producing electricity.

This follows from a statement by DTEK posted on Telegram.

"The enemy continues to carry out systematic terrorist attacks on civilian and energy facilities of Ukraine. Overnight into February 12-13, as a result of shelling, one of the DTEK thermal power plants was damaged," the company said in a statement.

It is also reported that, according to preliminary information, there were no casualties. As a result of the attack, the company's equipment was seriously damaged. After the end of the shelling, the energy industry began to eliminate the consequences and restore the operation of the equipment.

The Ministry of Energy reports that the thermal power plant affected by shelling is located in the Dnipropetrovsk Region. As a result of the shelling, a large-scale fire broke out, which the emergency services managed to put out in just a few hours. After the inspection, significant damage to the equipment was found. The power units were turned off, the station was unloaded, and stopped producing electricity.

An overhead power line was also disconnected, which led to short-term power outages for consumers.

Currently, the liquidation of the consequences of the fire and clarification of the extent of damage is underway. All consumers of Dnipro currently have electricity.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 9, the capacity of three out of nine power units at nuclear power plants was reduced for repair work.

In 2023, nuclear power plants generated 52.409 billion kWh of electricity, which is 101.6% more than the planned task.