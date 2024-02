Share:













Overnight into February 13, russian occupiers attacked the territory of Ukraine with the help of Shahed-type attack drones; the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down 16 drones.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) posted on Telegram.

"On the night of February 13, 2024, the enemy attacked with 23 attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type from the area of the settlement of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, russian federation, and Cape Chauda of the temporarily occupied Crimea," the AFU Air Force said in a statement.

Anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack. It is reported that as a result of combat operations, 16 enemy attack drones were destroyed in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson Regions.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into January 17, during an attack by russian drones, the Defense Forces of Ukraine used the hybrid Air Defense of the FrankenSAM project.

In January, the battery of the Skynex anti-aircraft missile system manufactured by Rheinmetall Italia arrived in Ukraine, the delivery of which was scheduled for March 2024.

On February 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that two more air defense systems had arrived in Ukraine, which are knocking down everything.