Chinese customs authorities handled 4,959 smuggling cases with a total value of 88.61 billion yuan (12.47 billion U.S. dollars) in 2023, according to the General Administration of Customs (GAC).

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Among them, 697 cases involved "shui ke," a term describing individuals who either smuggle for personal gain or are recruited by organized criminal gangs to engage in smuggling, with a total value of 6.01 billion yuan; while petroleum smuggling cases stood at 118, with a total value of 18.24 billion yuan.

Meanwhile, 866 cases of agricultural products-related smuggling involved a total value of 11.02 billion yuan, and 52 cases related to tax rebate fraud, with a total value of 14.25 billion yuan.

In a statement, GAC said that customs authorities will maintain a heavy-handed approach in dealing with smuggling this year.