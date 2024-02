We are not russia's allies in war against Ukraine - Armenian Prime Minister

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said his country is not an ally of russia in the war against Ukraine.

Reuters reports this.

"I said, in the Ukraine situation, we are not Russia’s ally. And that’s the reality," Pashinyan told to Britain's Daily Telegraph.

At the same time, he added that Armenia's cooperation in the field of security with the United States, France or other partners “is not targeted against our other security sector partner."

Over the past 30 years, Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two major wars over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. This region is part of Azerbaijan and in September last year Azerbaijani troops established full control over it.

In recent months, Pashinyan has said that Armenia can no longer rely on russia for its defensive needs, since his country has not received the necessary assistance from moscow.

Pashinyan also expressed hope that Azerbaijan would remain committed to concluding a lasting peace treaty.

Recall that the Rome Statute began to operate in Armenia. Now they can arrest Vladimir putin there.

In October 2023, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned of the threat of Azerbaijan's invasion of Armenia.