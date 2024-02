Share:













During February 10-11, repair work was completed on 2 power units of nuclear power plants (NPP), and the units were returned to full capacity.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the electricity produced by power plants of all types is sufficient to ensure the energy supply of all legal and household consumers.

A deficit in the energy system is not predicted.

Due to warming, consumption is kept at a fairly low level for winter.

Electricity is exported on Monday night and day to Slovakia, Poland, Romania and Moldova.

The total volume of exports is 2,140 MWh, with maximum capacity in individual hours up to 360 MW.

Electricity is imported during the day from Slovakia, Romania and Moldova.

The total volume of imports is 1,243 MWh, with maximum capacity in individual hours up to 499 MW.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 9, the capacity of three out of nine power units at nuclear power plants was reduced for repair work.

In 2023, nuclear power plants generated 52.409 billion kWh of electricity, which is 101.6% more than the planned task.