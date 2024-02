Biden reacts to Trump's statement about encouragement of russia’s aggression against NATO

US President Joe Biden reacted to the statements of former President Donald Trump, who threatened allies to "encourage" the russian federation to aggression if they do not fulfill their financial obligations.

The Hill writes about it.

The current head of the White House called Trump's remarks "terrible and dangerous."

Biden believes that a potential second term of Trump will destroy American international relations and embolden the enemies of the United States.

"Donald Trump's admission that he intends to give putin the green light to continue war and violence, to continue his brutal assault on free Ukraine, and to extend his aggression to the peoples of Poland and the Baltic states, is appalling and dangerous," Biden said.

He also called the remarks expected from a man "who promises to rule like a dictator on day one if he returns to the Oval Office, like those he praises."

It will be recalled that during a rally in South Carolina, Trump recalled how during his presidency he threatened to "encourage russia" to attack one of the NATO members who do not fulfill their financial obligations to the Alliance.