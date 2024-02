IMF mission will start discussions with authorities of Ukraine in Warsaw in context of 3rd review of EFF progr

On February 17, the mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will start discussions with the authorities of Ukraine in Warsaw in the context of the 3rd review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.

This is stated in the message of the IMF, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The IMF team headed by Uma Ramakrishnan, Deputy Director of the European Department of the IMF, is starting today in Kyiv to meet with representatives of the Ukrainian authorities and other partners. The discussions will focus on the goals of the economic policy of the Ukrainian authorities and the challenges facing the economy of Ukraine. On February 13, the IMF team will also take part in the inaugural meeting of the Steering Committee of the Fund for the Development of Potential of Ukraine, which is administered by the IMF. At this meeting, representatives of the Ukrainian authorities, development partners and IMF experts will discuss priorities for strengthening Ukraine's capabilities and the International Monetary Fund's support for this important task," Vahram Stepanyan, permanent representative of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Ukraine, said.

According to him, after these meetings, on February 17, the IMF mission headed by Gavin Gray will start discussions with representatives of the Ukrainian authorities in Warsaw in the context of the third revision of the Extended Fund Facility program supported by the IMF.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the decision of the IMF Board of Directors regarding the first review of the program was preceded by a Staff-Level Agreement reached on November 10, 2023.

On March 31, 2023, the Board of Executive Directors of the International Monetary Fund approved the four-year program "Extended Fund Facility" for Ukraine.

The program envisages measures to support fiscal, external, price and financial stability and economic recovery in a period of high uncertainty, as well as improve corporate governance and strengthen state institutions with the aim of post-war reconstruction and Ukraine's acquisition of membership in the European Union.

The EFF program is implemented in two stages (war and post-war) and provides access to credit funds from the IMF in the amount of SDR 11.6 billion (equivalent to USD 15.6 billion).

Tranches under the program are provided based on the results of quarterly reviews.