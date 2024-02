Share:













During the past day, February 11, the russian occupiers fired 32 times at peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region, firing 194 shells, using artillery, mortars, tanks, MLRSes, UAVs and aviation. The enemy fired 26 shells at the city of Kherson.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this in his Telegram channel.

Thus, the russian military targeted the residential quarters of the population centers of the region, a medical facility and port infrastructure in Kherson.

As a result of russian aggression, 3 people were wounded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the occupation of Kherson, the russians set up a torture chamber in the occupied premises of the regional police headquarters in a non-functioning temporary detention center, where about 90 citizens of Ukraine were illegally detained.

Earlier it was reported that volunteers from foreign countries were prohibited from visiting almost 40 settlements of the Kherson Region without obtaining the appropriate permission from the regional leadership.

Also, the population of the Beryslav district and other settlements on the right bank of the Kherson Region decreased to 10% of the pre-war figures. Due to constant shelling by the russian occupiers, Beryslav and neighboring settlements have been without electricity for the third month.