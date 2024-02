Macron changes his mind about going to Kyiv "for security reasons" – mass media

French leader Emmanuel Macron will not come to Ukraine in the near future, although he planned to do so on February 13-14.

This is written by the Challenges publication with reference to its sources.

The Elysée Palace says the trip has been postponed indefinitely for security reasons. According to the publication, this act raises many questions from both French civil servants and Ukrainian diplomats.

It was planned that Macron would come to Odesa, and from there, he would go to Kyiv. In Ukraine, the French president was supposed to announce the creation of a fund of EUR 200 million, which will be paid as donations for civilian projects.

It will be recalled that Emmanuel Macron announced his visit to Ukraine in mid-January and promised to hand over 40 additional long-range SCALP missiles and "hundreds of bombs."

In September 2023, the Ukrainian military attacked the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in occupied Sevastopol. Storm Shadow or SCALP missiles were then used.

In the same month, in the bay of Sevastopol, a submarine and a large landing ship of the invaders were destroyed with the help of the abovementioned missiles.