Share:













Copied



Former President Donald Trump said the U.S. should end foreign aid unless it is structured as a loan, CNN reports.

Trump opposed the allocation of USD 95 billion for aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, USD 60 billion of which will go to support Ukraine.

"We must never again give money without hope of return or certain conditions. The United States must no longer be stupid," Trump wrote on the Truth Social social network.

In addition, at a rally in South Carolina on Saturday, he repeated his theses.

"They want to give almost USD 100 billion to several countries, USD 100 billion. I said, 'Why are we doing this? If you're going to do that, give them not USD 100 billion, give them a loan," The Hill quoted Trump as saying.

A vote on the allocation of a joint aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan has been held in the upper house of the American Congress - the Senate. There will also be a vote in the House of Representatives.